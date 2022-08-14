Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VAC. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $149.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,191,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after buying an additional 177,939 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

