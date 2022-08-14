Matthew Levine Sells 3,300 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $95,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,211.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

