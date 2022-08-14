Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) is set to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.