Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.

Metro Stock Up 0.8 %

About Metro

MRU stock opened at C$70.64 on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$59.14 and a 1-year high of C$73.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

