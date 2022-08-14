Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

