Morgan Stanley Increases Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €10.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.69.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.72. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Dividend Announcement

About Crédit Agricole

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.