MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,843 in the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

