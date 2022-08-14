M&T Bank Corp Acquires 330 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.