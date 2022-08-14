M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.