Mukul Kumar Sells 7,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $15,463.36.
- On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $7,554.12.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PubMatic by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 309,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
