Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $398.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.