Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

