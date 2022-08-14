MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 125,964 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
