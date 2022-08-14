MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 125,964 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.