National Bankshares Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$55.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

TSE ATA opened at C$46.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

