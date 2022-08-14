Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.76. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 16,054 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 23,332.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

