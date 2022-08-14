Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

