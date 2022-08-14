Needham & Company LLC Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.