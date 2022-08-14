NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells $101,010.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.