NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells $101,010.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.60.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
