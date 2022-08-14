Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $38,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 378,826 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NBIX opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

