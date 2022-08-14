Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.07. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 4 shares.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

