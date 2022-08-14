NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,811 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.40. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.94.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

