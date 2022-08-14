NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,402.26

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,402.26 ($77.36) and traded as high as GBX 6,466 ($78.13). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,404 ($77.38), with a volume of 216,417 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,768.57 ($93.87).

The stock has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,273.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,394.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

