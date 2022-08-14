NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NGL stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NGL Energy Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

