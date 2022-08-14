Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,827,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,767,000 after buying an additional 115,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,453,000 after buying an additional 148,403 shares during the period.

NYSE NLSN opened at $27.58 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

