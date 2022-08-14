Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.60

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $16.29. Nkarta shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 3,087 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,733 shares of company stock valued at $282,137. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

