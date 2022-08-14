Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.3 %

MUSA stock opened at $291.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $295.05.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.