Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,868,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after buying an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.