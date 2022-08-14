Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

