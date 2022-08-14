Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.