Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $388.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.54 and its 200 day moving average is $409.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

