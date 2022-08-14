Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.0 %

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

