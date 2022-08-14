Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $22,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $13,459,000. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 610,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

WTS stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

