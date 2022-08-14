Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $16,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $10,484,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $584,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ZD opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
