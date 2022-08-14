Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

