Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 265,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.