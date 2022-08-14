Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $12,691,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.