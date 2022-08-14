Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 439 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

