Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 660 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,306,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

