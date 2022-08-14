Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 704 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

