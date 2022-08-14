Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Post by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

