Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,754,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 56,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.