Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 573,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7,864.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

