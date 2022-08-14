Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

