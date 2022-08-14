Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

