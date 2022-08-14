Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Up 1.9 %

Linde stock opened at $311.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.22 and a 200-day moving average of $303.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.