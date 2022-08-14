Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

