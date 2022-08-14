Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,086 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.