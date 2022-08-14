Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

DAL stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

