Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $223.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

