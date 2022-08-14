Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 36,073 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,073 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

